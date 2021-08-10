Gravette School District asks parents for feedback on masking

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gravette School District announced Tuesday that parents who wish to share their opinions on mask wearing in schools can email the district’s Superintendent before the upcoming school board meeting to have their feedback shared with the board.

Parents will also have the option to share their feedback during the district’s open house meetings Tuesday night at 5:00 p.m.

Those that are unable can email their feedback to maribel.childress@gravetteschools.net by 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 12.

Any feedback received by then will be presented to the board during their meeting at the Gravette Middle School Cafeteria.