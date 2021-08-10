Gravette School District asks parents for feedback on masking

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Three Gravette Schools Evacuated After Gas Leak_-6155054864854727913

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gravette School District announced Tuesday that parents who wish to share their opinions on mask wearing in schools can email the district’s Superintendent before the upcoming school board meeting to have their feedback shared with the board.

Parents will also have the option to share their feedback during the district’s open house meetings Tuesday night at 5:00 p.m.

Those that are unable can email their feedback to maribel.childress@gravetteschools.net by 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 12.

Any feedback received by then will be presented to the board during their meeting at the Gravette Middle School Cafeteria.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers