MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Huntsville man and Gravette woman were killed in a car crash in rural Madison County around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

According to a crash report from Arkansas State Police, Tosha McGill, 27, and Chad Price, 45, were traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 412 in the westbound lanes while it was snowing out.

The report states that the driver of a tractor-trailer traveling westbound then hit the victims’ vehicle head-on, killing them.

The report does not give a status on the driver of the tractor-trailer. It does say road conditions were wet due to the snow.