Gravette woman dies after single-car crash in Bella Vista

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person is dead following a single-car crash on Tuesday, June 8 in Bella Vista.

According to a press release from the city, Bella Vista Police and EMS personnel responded to the intersection of Arkansas Highway 279 and Rogers Road at approximately 1:35 p.m.

Heather Hufford, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hufford was driving an SUV and attempting a left turn from Rogers Road onto Arkansas Highway 279 when the Tahoe was struck on the driver’s side by a large commercial truck traveling northbound on Highway 279.

The driver of the commercial truck was not injured and the incident remains under investigation.

