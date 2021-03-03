Greenland School District going virtual due to water line break

Little boys attending to online class from home. The school has been closed during coronavirus outbreak and the classes have moved to e-learning platform.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Greenland School District will transition to virtual learning on Wednesday, March 3 due to a water line break, the district announced on its Facebook page.

The district says it was informed by the City of Fayetteville Utilities director that a water line break near the airport has left the school campus with no water.

“Estimated repair time is 3-4 hours therefore we will have to transition to virtual for today.  We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience,” the district said in its Facebook post.

