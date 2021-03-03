Greenland School District going virtual due to water line break

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Greenland School District will transition to virtual learning on Wednesday, March 3 due to a water line break, the district announced on its Facebook page.
The district says it was informed by the City of Fayetteville Utilities director that a water line break near the airport has left the school campus with no water.
“Estimated repair time is 3-4 hours therefore we will have to transition to virtual for today. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience,” the district said in its Facebook post.