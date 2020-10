GREENLAND, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Beginning on October 7, the Greenland School District will release students early at 1:30 p.m. each Wednesday to allow more time for “teachers and staff to plan, assist, and communicate with parents/students.”

According to the district, the change will remain in place every Wednesday until further notice.

Students will work digitally for that time period each week off-site.