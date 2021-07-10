Groups protest at C4 Nightclub in Fayetteville amid allegations of mishandling sexual assault

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People protested at C4 nightclub and lounge in Fayetteville Saturday for alleged mishandling of sexual assault on their premises.

The group said that while the club is marketed as a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community, the club is not keeping up with that standard.

Meleah Whitehead is an organizer of the protest. She said they want to see tangible change happen at the club.

““I would like to see one, more accountability, there needs to be more safety so drinks don’t get drugged. Nobody wants to get roofied going to the club,” Whitehead said. “We’re willing to fight for change, we’re willing to fight.”

Jamie Wilson, owner of C4 released a statement on Facebook.