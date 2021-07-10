Groups protest at C4 Nightclub in Fayetteville amid allegations of mishandling sexual assault

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People protested at C4 nightclub and lounge in Fayetteville Saturday for alleged mishandling of sexual assault on their premises.

The group said that while the club is marketed as a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community, the club is not keeping up with that standard.

Meleah Whitehead is an organizer of the protest. She said they want to see tangible change happen at the club.

““I would like to see one, more accountability, there needs to be more safety so drinks don’t get drugged. Nobody wants to get roofied going to the club,” Whitehead said. “We’re willing to fight for change, we’re willing to fight.”

Jamie Wilson, owner of C4 released a statement on Facebook.

We pride ourselves with providing a space that is welcoming to all. A space that allows people to express themselves without judgement or ridicule. We do this in a way that meets or exceeds the demands of 99% of our patrons. Unfortunately, we cannot make everyone happy including people who have never been in our walls. The incident that started this situation, we did not have video of Butt “groping” of a man who did this to a previous female lover.. we did give what video we had to the authorities. Due to other accusations that have come out about this individual OUTSIDE of our walls. We have asked him to not return. Unfortunately that is all we can do. These people feel their voices should be heard, and as the group of humans we are, we say let them be heard. They have this right. We will not be in attendance at the March. We wish them well and hope they get what they need from the event.

-Jamie Wilson, C4 owner

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers