HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport continues to break ground on improvement projects, and break records with its number of flyers.

If you’ve flown out of XNA recently, you’ve might of already noticed a few changes or at least had to dodge some construction while trying to catch your flight.

The airport’s Public Affairs Manager, Olivia Moore, said right now you can take advantage of XNA’s newest parking option which allows you to reserve a parking spot before even leaving your house.

Up next for parking upgrades, is the addition of 42 spaces and another exit lane in XNA’s cellphone lot. The parking expansion’s completion date is set for February 2024.

Though the change Moore said most people are looking forward to is the Guest Passes. Guest Passes will allow non-travelers to hang out with loved ones past security while they wait for their plane.

“XNA’s number one priority is ensuring that all of our guests and personnel are safe,” said Moore. “The day pass program requires guests to register and undergo the same security check

as the flying public. This registration is conducted through the TSA Secure Flight System, which is also utilized for background checks on passengers flying out of XNA.”

Moore said she’s ready for everyone to have the option to eat or shop at XNA, and doesn’t expect the extra guests to slow down the security process for those who are trying to catch a flight.

Moore said XNA is ready to roll out the Guest Passes but is waiting for TSA approval. She expects that process to take four to six weeks.

Another change coming to XNA is ‘Bionics By Onyx.’ It’ll use a Café X coffee robot to brew the NWA-based coffee. Customers will place their orders via a touchscreen system, and the coffee robot will make Onyx Coffee Lab specialty drinks.

XNA anticipates that Bionics By Onyx will be operational by late July.