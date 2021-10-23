Guns vs. Hoses axe throwing competition helps raise money for charity

(FLIE) An ax strikes a target at the Boat House in Norfolk, Neb. (Cole Bauer/The Norfolk Daily News via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Gulf Coast Axe House in Fayetteville aims to help emergency responders raise money for local charities.

The Guns versus Hoses charity tournament pitted the Fayetteville Police and Fire Departments against each other to raise funds for a charity they pick.

Fayetteville Police picked the law enforcement torch run, while the Fire Department raised money for the Special Olympics.

Greg Dawson with the Fayetteville Police says the event is a way to help people in the community.

“We have over 3,000 athletes here in the Northwest Arkansas area and knowing that this money goes straight into that program and helps them with the sporting events and so many programs Special Olympics offer, it’s really great,” Dawson said.

In addition to the fundraiser, 10% of all October sales at the Gulf Coast Axe House will be donated to the winning team’s charity.