Gunshots strike house in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating after gunshots struck a home on Applebury Drive overnight on Wednesday.

According to Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at around 3:32 a.m. in the area of 961 Applebury Drive.

Upon arrival, police located several shell casings and discovered a residence that had been “struck by projectiles.”

No one was injured.

“This was an isolated incident, we do not believe the community is in danger,” Murphy said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story.