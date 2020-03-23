Hair, nail and tattoo shops in Arkansas to close

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Barbershops, beauty salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors, and massage therapy locations must close to stop the spread of COVID-19, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health.
