Hair, nail and tattoo shops in Arkansas to close

by: Megan Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Barbershops, beauty salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors, and massage therapy locations must close to stop the spread of COVID-19, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health.

