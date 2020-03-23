Hair, nail and tattoo shops in Arkansas to close

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder announced Saturday that he has been in self-quarantine since Wednesday after his son tested presumptively positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Helder says that he along with his wife are taking the necessary precautions and safety measures and have not developed any symptoms. Helder's son who was suffering from mild symptoms has since recovered and is now symptom-free.