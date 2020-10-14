Halloween events happening around NWA

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Halloween is just around the corner and there are many events happening around Northwest Arkansas.

Walmart Drive-Thru Trick or Treat events happening on October 30 & 31 at NWA Walmart locations:

Rogers Walmart Supercenter 4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd Rogers, AR, 72758 Friday, Oct. 30th from 2-7 p.m

from 2-7 p.m Bentonville Walmart Supercenter 406 S Walton Blvd Bentonville, AR, 72712 Friday, Oct. 30th from 1-7 p.m.

from 1-7 p.m. Fayetteville Walmart Supercenter 3919 No. Mall Ave Fayetteville, AR, 72703 Saturday, Oct. 31st from 2-7 p.m.

from 2-7 p.m. Rogers Walmart Supercenter 4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd Rogers, AR, 72758 Saturday, Oct. 31st from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Walmart AMP Halloween Festivities listed below:

Friday, October 30

Happy Hour at the AMP from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Entrance is free but capacity is limited.

Tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis and a limited number of tables can be reserved in advance for $25.

Table reservations for the Oct. 30 Halloween Happy Hour will open at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 26 and close 48 hours prior to the event.

Make reservations by calling 479.443.5600 or visiting www.amptickets.com.

100% of all table reservations will be donated to support Walton Arts Center’s Ghost Light Recovery Fund and are tax-deductible and non-refundable.

Saturday, October 31

Hocus Pocus at 2 p.m. for $10, The Rocky Horror Picture Show at 8 pm for $15 at the Walton Arts Center.

For the evening show, dress in costume and bring your own props or purchase a prop bag when you arrive for $10.

October 30: A Spooky Hike & Bonfire at Devil’s Den State Park from 5-8 p.m. Goats, s’mores, hotdogs, nature, surprises, & more!

October 30: Spooky Spokes Halloween Ride at Kessler Mountain. Dress to impress as you ride around the haunted woods of Kessler. Who knows what will be lurking around the corner! The ride will start at 5:30 pm so be sure to bring a light!

October 30: Pumpkin Glow Ride at James Butts Baseball Complex in Siloam Springs from 6-8 p.m. Bring your family, their bicycles, and glow sticks! The ride will go all the way around the trail.

October 30: Goblin and Go! FUMC Rogers on 307 W. Elm Street from 3-5 p.m. Come by and say “TRICK OR TREAT!” to our masked youth and get a Little Debbie snack cake and other treats for the kids, parents, and crew in your car!

October 30: Costumes Candy and Cops Carnival at Benton County Fairgrounds from 6-8 p.m. Join us for a family event where the children can enjoy Halloween, following social distancing guidelines, with a fun trunk-or-treat drive thru, costumes, cops, and lots of candy!