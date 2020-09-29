Har-Ber aviation students use hands-on approach to study aircrafts

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Students in the aviation club at Har-Ber High School were able to study the components of an aircraft in a hands-on way.

Due to COVID-19, students can’t go on any field trips, but Fly ARH flew a helicopter to Har-Ber’s campus so students could learn more about drone and pilot training.

Aviation teacher, Jason McMullen said Har-Ber High School is the first school in the state to offer aviation classes for high school students.

“And working with the career technical education for Arkansas, we hope to replicate this for more schools statewide,” McMullen said.

McMullen said students only learn the written part of aviation in school.

By the time they are seniors, they will be ready to take the private pilot exam.