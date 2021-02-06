Har-Ber High School hosts Northwest Arkansas Education Policy Summit

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Har-Ber High School in Springdale was the site for a local education summit Saturday.

State legislators and students came together for the Northwest Arkansas Education Policy Summit.

The summit was hosted by the Arkansas branch of Gen Z GOP, an organization founded to shake up the foundation of the Republican party.

Their goal was to discuss the organization’s views and strategies with the public to reach solutions for education in Northwest Arkansas.

“We’re very, very excited. We’re excited to kind of present ourselves for the first time. We’re excited to discuss these important issues. Obviously with us all being students, it’s important to us as well we have a stake in it,” said Knox Graham, State Coordinator of the Gen Z GOP.

State representatives Bart Hester, Robin Lundstrum, Clint Penzo, and Jim Dodson were among those that attended.

