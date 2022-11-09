SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— Seven Har-Ber High School student-athletes committed on Nov. 9, 2022, to play college sports at a National Signing Day event at Wildcat Arena.

The following students will go on to compete at the collegiate level:

Galatia Andrew,17

Austin Jones,18

Lauren Milligan,17

Madison Pratt, 17

Tyler Ridley, 17

Dawson Welch, 17

Jeffery Zachry, 17

Galatia Andrew

Har-Ber High School’s Galatia Andrew signed to play basketball for Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Mo. Andrew, 17, from Springdale has played volleyball and basketball as a point guard for the Wildcats and looks forward to competing at the collegiate level.

“Being able to sign with a college is truly a blessing, and I’m so excited and honored to say I am,” Andrew said. She also added, “I’ve always wanted to play a sport in college, and watching all the athletes on TV and seeing all my family members do sports inspired me to be like them when I grow up.”

Galatia Andrew, Har-Ber High School student-athlete

Andrew has played on all-state and all-conference championship teams in volleyball, competed with conference-championship basketball teams and was named to the Prep Girls Hoops Top 100 and as a Super 64 Player of The Week.

She is the daughter of Nemicio and Lynn Andrew and has plans to major in nursing and pre-medical in college.

“I would like to be a pediatrician,” Andrew said. “I love getting to work with kids, and the thought of helping other people get better always makes me feel better about myself.”

Austin Jones

The Har-Ber High School senior, Austin Jones, a baseball player for 13 years has committed to play baseball for the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Austin Jones is a right-handed pitcher and centerfielder for the Wildcats and is committed to pitch for Central.

Jones lives in Springdale with his parents Chris McLeod and Gina McLeod. Jones said he’s unsure of what he’ll major in for college or what future career he’ll pursue.

Austin Jones, Har-Ber High School student-athlete from Springdale

His career highlights include pitching with the 2022 6A-West All-Conference-First Team. In 2022, Jones went 2-1 with one save and had a 1.03 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 27 innings pitched as a Har-Ber athlete. He went 2-0 on the mound with one save and 29 strikeouts in 23 innings pitched in 2021.

Thanking his parents, teammates, and coaches, Jones said he feels very blessed and fortunate for this opportunity.

Lauren Milligan

The Har-Ber High School senior, Lauren Milligan has been playing golf for 8 years. She has signed a letter of intent to play golf for Rogers State University in Claremore, Okla.

Milligan lives in Springdale with her parents Carmen and Tony Anderson. She said she plans on majoring in psychology in college and looks forward to a future in coaching.

“I want to be a college golf coach because I love being on the course and coaching others,” Milligan said.

Lauren Milligan, Har-Ber High School student-athlete from Springdale

Four-time state winner, Milligan will be competing at Highlands Golf Course in Bella Vista her senior year. Milligan said, “I am super excited because this has been my dream since I started playing golf. I shot 69 at the Highlands, and that was my first time shooting in the 60s.”

Madison Pratt

Madison Pratt, 17, a senior at Har-Ber High School has been a Wildcat softball player for 12 years. She has signed a letter of intent to compete for Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Miami, Okla.

Pratt lives in Elm Springs, with her parents David and Ashley Pratt and Zach and Colby Schlessman. She said she plans to major in physical therapy in college.

Madison Pratt, Har-Ber High School student-athlete from Springdale

Talking about her interest in softball, Pratt said, “College softball has always been a goal, and I could not be happier about this opportunity.”

She’s played softball, primarily as a centerfielder, for 12 years. Talking about her ambitions, Pratt stated that she wants to become a physical therapy assistant to help people become stronger and overcome their injuries.

The student-athlete said she’s grateful for all those who’ve contributed to her athletic career. “I would like to thank my parents for supporting me through the years and for pushing me through tough times,” Pratt said.

The student-athlete also recognized the development she experienced alongside her teammates and through the coaching of Erica Derryberry, Candi Bailey, Larry Tinkler, Shane Gunter, Aaron and Kali Piha.

Tyler Ridley

Tyler Ridley, a senior at Har-Ber High School committed to play baseball for Crowder College in Neosho, Mo. The Wildcat pitcher said he’s played baseball for 12 years and posted a 7-0 record as a sophomore pitcher.

Ridley lives in Springdale with his parents, Angie Ridley and Leonard Ridley.

Tyler Ridley, Har-Ber High School student-athlete from Springdale

Talking about his future plans, Tyler Ridley said, “I’m not sure exactly what I want to do, but I’ve thought about hardware engineering.” He added, “I’m very excited to move on to the next stage in my life and to play college baseball. It has always been a dream of mine to play college baseball ever since I was little. I’m just very thankful for the opportunity that the Crowder coaching staff has given me.”

Dawson Welch

Dawson Welch signed a letter of intent to run cross-country and track for the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn.

“I’m excited to be signing for a D1 school, where I will continue to develop with established coaches, who will have experience with developing runners to elite levels,” Welch said.

Dawson Welch, student-athlete from Har-Ber High School

The senior runs mid- and long-distance track for Har-Ber High School and has trained in the sport for 10 years. Welch said he runs the 800-meter in 1:53.02 and a mile in 4:08.94.

The future Volunteer said he plans to major in hospitality management. “I want to manage tourist experiences at resorts around the world,” Welch said.

He thanked all the coaches who’ve contributed to developing him as an athlete to help him come so far in his sporting career.

“I especially want to thank my mom and Coach Shawn for cheering me on and pushing me to do my best,” Welch said. “Finally, I want to thank God for guiding me and giving me this amazing opportunity.”

Welch lives in Tontitown with his parents Ricky and Andrea Yarbrough.

Jeffery Zachry

Har-Ber High School’s Jeffery Zachry signed to play baseball for Crowder College in Neosho, Mo. Zachry, an outfielder and pitcher for the Wildcats, will compete in the same positions for the Roughriders.

Jeffery Zachry, Har-Ber High School student-athlete from Springdale

The senior lives in Springdale with his parents Jayme Kauffman and Greg Zachry and the stepson of Jenel Zachry and Chris Kauffman. The student-athlete said he’s played baseball for 13 years.

Talking about his career highlights, Zachry recollects his time spent in the Har-Ber baseball program and the friendships he had made. He said he plans on pursuing general studies in college and is unsure of what career he’d like to have following college.

The livestream of the National Signing Day event is available here.