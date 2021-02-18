Har-Ber High School students awarded national Emmy for Live Event Sports Broadcasting

FILE – In this July 12, 2018, file photo, an Emmy statue is displayed onstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Nominations Announcements at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center, in Los Angeles. The Emmy Awards being held on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, will include a $2.8 million donation to No Kid Hungry to support the group’s efforts to feed children affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Television Academy announced the donation Friday, Sept. 18. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Communications Director Rick Schaeffer announced Thursday that Har-Ber High School students have won a National Emmy for their sports work.

The Har-Ber High School Television Productions team won the Emmy for Live Event Sports Broadcasting, competing against thousands of entries across the U.S.

The team was judged on categories including Pre Game Show, Halftime Show, Post Game Show, Live Reporting, Cameras, Audio and Direction

Har-Ber High extends its congratulations to Nick Luttrell, Samantha Lewandowski, Zach Greenwood, Zack Duplanti, Victor Cardoza, Jared Park and Donald Tucker.

