Har-Ber High School students awarded national Emmy for Live Event Sports Broadcasting

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Communications Director Rick Schaeffer announced Thursday that Har-Ber High School students have won a National Emmy for their sports work.
The Har-Ber High School Television Productions team won the Emmy for Live Event Sports Broadcasting, competing against thousands of entries across the U.S.
The team was judged on categories including Pre Game Show, Halftime Show, Post Game Show, Live Reporting, Cameras, Audio and Direction
Har-Ber High extends its congratulations to Nick Luttrell, Samantha Lewandowski, Zach Greenwood, Zack Duplanti, Victor Cardoza, Jared Park and Donald Tucker.