Har-Ber Meadows students go Christmas caroling the COVID-19 way

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – In seasons past, residents of Har-Ber Meadows would sing Christmas Carols through the neighborhood. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed that but two Har-Ber students are still spreading joy across the area.

Vocalist Charity Ford said she has been singing since the first grade and served on the Christian Life Cathedral Praise Team since 2008.

Tenor sax Ryan Yumang said he has been playing the saxophone for four years and he is a member of the Wildcat Band.

Video courtesy: Curtis Leister

