Local Harley-Davidson dealership to donate $50,000 to nine charities

Northwest Arkansas News

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Pig Trail Harley-Davidson dealership in Rogers, Ark. announced in a press release on Tuesday, December 7, they will be donating $50,000 to nine charitable organizations in the Northwest Arkansas area.

“2021 has been a prosperous year for us and we are in a position to return blessings to our community partners,” Paul Johnson of Pig Trail Harley-Davidson said.

According to the release, the charities receiving the donation include:

  • Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter
  • Northwest Arkansas Food Bank
  • Circle of Life Hospice
  • Got your 6ix
  • Arkansas Special Olympics
  • Grandma’s House Children’s Advocacy Center
  • American Foundation for Suicide Prevention-Arkansas
  • Dinners For Veterans
  • NWA Veterans Treatment Court

There will be a check presentation ceremony on Dec. 20 at 10 a.m.

