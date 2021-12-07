Local Harley-Davidson dealership to donate $50,000 to nine charities

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Pig Trail Harley-Davidson dealership in Rogers, Ark. announced in a press release on Tuesday, December 7, they will be donating $50,000 to nine charitable organizations in the Northwest Arkansas area.

“2021 has been a prosperous year for us and we are in a position to return blessings to our community partners,” Paul Johnson of Pig Trail Harley-Davidson said.

According to the release, the charities receiving the donation include:

Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter

Northwest Arkansas Food Bank

Circle of Life Hospice

Got your 6ix

Arkansas Special Olympics

Grandma’s House Children’s Advocacy Center

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention-Arkansas

Dinners For Veterans

NWA Veterans Treatment Court

There will be a check presentation ceremony on Dec. 20 at 10 a.m.