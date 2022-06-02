SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Harps Food Stores, headquartered in Springdale, Ark., was named the number three spot in the U.S. for best supermarkets from Newsweek’s 2022 “America’s Best Retailers” list.

Wegmans ranked first in the supermarket category with a score of 92.25, followed in the top five by Publix at 91.67, Harps at 89.62, Sprouts Farmers Market at 88.38 and Whole Foods Market at 87.6.

The ranking comes from a survey of more than 10,000 U.S. consumers who have shopped in-person inside retail stores in the past three years. The list ranks companies according to five criteria: products, customer service, atmosphere, accessibility and shop layout, as well as the likelihood of respondents to recommend a retailer to friends and family.

Overall, over 150,000 evaluations were collected on retailers in 39 categories. The top three to 10 retailers (based on category size) receiving the highest scores in each category were recognized as America’s Best Retailers for 2022.

“I was so excited to see this ranking,” said Kim Eskew, Chairman and CEO, “our stores are completely owned by the employees, and I think that shows in our customer evaluations. You truly are dealing with an owner at each of our locations. This honor is extremely special because it is solely based on what our customers think and experience and not what someone else in the business thinks about our chain.”

Harps is an employee-owned retail grocery chain operating 134 stores in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.