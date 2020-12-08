Harps Foods in Harrison to relocate

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Harps Food Stores, Inc. announced Monday the existing Harps Food Store in Harrison, formerly Country Mart, at 611 Highway 62-65 North Bypass will be relocated to the former JCPenney building in Ozark Crossing at 814 U.S. Highway 65 North.

Company officials said the new 37,000 square foot Harps store will offer residents of Harrison and the surrounding community, a large variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, along with Harps Black Angus beef, all natural pork, and poultry; deli and bakery products as well as grocery, health and beauty care, dairy and frozen departments.

The existing pharmacy will also relocate to the new store.

Construction is slated to begin soon with an anticipated grand opening in fall 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers