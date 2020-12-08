Harps Foods in Harrison to relocate

HARRISON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Harps Food Stores, Inc. announced Monday the existing Harps Food Store in Harrison, formerly Country Mart, at 611 Highway 62-65 North Bypass will be relocated to the former JCPenney building in Ozark Crossing at 814 U.S. Highway 65 North.

Company officials said the new 37,000 square foot Harps store will offer residents of Harrison and the surrounding community, a large variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, along with Harps Black Angus beef, all natural pork, and poultry; deli and bakery products as well as grocery, health and beauty care, dairy and frozen departments.

The existing pharmacy will also relocate to the new store.

Construction is slated to begin soon with an anticipated grand opening in fall 2021.