Have to drive in snow? Here’s what you need to know

Northwest Arkansas News

Check road conditions before you go

Posted: / Updated:

Emergency crews agree on one thing: if you don’t have to drive in snow and ice – don’t.

However, if you must hit the road during winter weather, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has some tips to keep yourself and others safe.

  1. Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment. Crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
  2. Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
  3. Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.
  4. Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.

    If you are headed out of state, OKDOT urges you to check area road conditions first.

    Check Road Conditions 
    Arkansas                501-569-2374         www.Arkansashighways.com
    Colorado                303-639-1111          www.cotrip.org
    Kansas                    866-511-5368         www.Kandrive.org
    Missouri                 888-275-6637         www.modot.org
    New Mexico          800-432-4269         www.nmroads.com
    Oklahoma 844-465-4997  www.okroads.org
    Texas                      800-452-9292         www.drivetexas.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Forecasts and Radar

NWA 7 Day Forecast

NWA 7 Day Forecast

NWA 7 Day Forecast

RV 7 Forecast

RV 7 Forecast

Pollen Count

Pollen Count

Local News Video

Weather Visits

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers