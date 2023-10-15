FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Your go-to bottle of wine is likely to cost you a little more. One local winery says it’s dealing with that challenge one grape at a time.

Gene Long is the owner of Sassafras Springs Vineyard and Winery in Springdale.

“It’s really hard on small businesses and we see it every day,” said Long.

He says it’s the post-production process that’s really costing his business.

“We do see increased prices in all of our products, especially the products that we use to bottler, wine, glasses, the corks,” said Long.

Long says it takes about 6 months to make a bottle of wine, once the grapes are grown, and he says it’s over this period that prices really start to rise.

“There’s usually a price increase that we have to handle once we get it bottled because, during that time, our prices have gone up,” said Long.

It’s consumers who really end up paying the price.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of wine increased by $1.60 per liter since Augusta, and restaurants are paying for these high costs too.

Amia Sampson is a server at Rolando’s Restaurante.

“There’s been a wine increase for the last few months,” said Sampson.

She says they have a smaller collection of wine, which means they don’t have to purchase as much but for other restaurants, it’s a different story.

“There are restaurants in the area that sell a lot more wine than we do, and it has impacted,” said Sampson.

For now, this isn’t something she says her customers should worry about.

“Luckily, it isn’t something that we’ve had to pass on to our customers because we don’t sell a ton of wine. So we’re able to just eat that,” said Sampson.

As for Sassafras Springs Vineyard and Winery, Long says at the end of the day, he doesn’t let the prices phase them.

“The wine that we make. We’re going to make it no matter what the price increase,” said Long.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, wine is just one of numerous products seeing an overall price increase over the last month.