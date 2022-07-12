BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Heartland Forward announced Tuesday it has received a “Rebuilding Better grant from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

According to a press release, the grant will support Heartland Forward’s efforts to spur entrepreneurship in the heartland by developing resources for mid-sized city mayors and community leaders to understand how they can “reduce barriers” and support start-up entrepreneurs in their hometowns.

“Entrepreneurship is critical to building our economies, and local leaders across the heartland are eager to identify ways to help support those with innovative ideas in their communities,” said Katie Milligan, Program Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship for Heartland Forward. “Heartland Forward is honored to be a recipient of the Rebuilding Better Grant from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, and appreciate them recognizing the importance of our mission. We look forward to expanding our efforts to spur entrepreneurship and build thriving communities across the heartland.”

The release notes in partnership with Builders + Backers, Heartland Forward is sponsoring a national idea accelerator program that aims at bringing entrepreneurs’ ideas to reality.

Heartland Forward has a commitment to supporting 1,000 builders across the heartland by 2023.