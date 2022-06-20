NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Samaritan Community Center is looking to provide school supplies to 4,000 Northwest Arkansas students through its BackPacks for Kids program.

The Center lists some ways you can help with school supplies:

New supplies can be dropped off at the Samaritan Community Center in Rogers, located at 1211 W. Hudson Road, Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Friday, 8:30-12 p.m. A list of supplies can be found here. Purchase supplies online through Samaritan Community Center’s Walmart registry page. Donate to the school supply fund here.

BackPack tickets are also available for families needing supplies. You can visit the Samaritan Market in Rogers on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Springdale Market Hours on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to receive a ticket.

All of these options are leading up to the BackPacks for Kids Event 2022 on July 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, contact Shannon Green at sgreen@samcc.org or by calling 479-636-4198.