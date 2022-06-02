SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old boy from Springdale.

According to NCMEC, Lochlan Nottmeier was last seen three weeks ago when he left his home on May 13 and did not return. Officials believe he may still be in Arkansas and could be in Springdale or the surrounding areas.

The press release adds it may also be possible Nottmeier attempts to travel to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Nottmeier is described as 5-foot-10-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Lochlan or his whereabouts is asked to call the Tontitown Police Department at 1-479-361-9168 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.