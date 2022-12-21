FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As residents and crews all around Northwest Arkansas are preparing for the drastic drop in temperature Thursday, Dec. 20 that will bring an arctic blast, the City of Fayetteville is offering guidance to help prevent frozen water lines.

Before the freezing weather arrives, the City says to insulate all exposed pipes located outside or in unheated areas, cover foundation vents, remove garden hoses from outside faucets and make sure your meter lid is properly sealed, as well as close garage doors.

In addition, the City says if the temperature drops below freezing, which KNWA/FOX24 estimates to go well below, let water drip slowly from inside faucets, especially if the sink is adjacent to an outside wall.

Also, be sure to open cabinet doors underneath sinks to expose the pipe to room temperatures and keep the thermostat set to no lower than 55 degrees.

If you suspect your pipes are frozen, use a hair dryer or rags soaked in hot water to thaw lines; do not use an open flame.

Water is usually available in at least one faucet so check other faucets for running water. If there is no water coming from any of your faucets, the City says there may be a problem with your meter or an outdoor supply line.

To report an issue, call Water and Sewer Operations at 479-575-8386 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. (If after-hours, call Fayetteville Dispatch at 479-587-3555.)

If you have a burst water pipe, shut off the water supply valve at the location, if possible. If needed, the service valve to the home/business also can be shut off (usually found by the regulator or water heater).

Contact Water and Sewer Operations at the number listed above to shut off water at the street.

For more recommendations on prepping for winter weather, visit https://fayetteville-ar.gov/3379/Frozen-Pipe-Information.

