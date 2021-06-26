Heritage Fest returns to Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRING, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People gathered in Siloam Springs Saturday to celebrate the founding of the city.
The heritage festival happens every year on June 24.
People also got to see a gun shootout re-enactment in Twin Springs Park.
Jim Starnes with the Arkansas Lead-Slingers says his group wants to share how history and firearms come together in an exciting way.
“We just had us a big ol’ gun fight over there. Some bad guy was harassing the school and we fired 125 shots and no one got hurt but a whole bunch of folks had fun,” Starnes said.
Siloam springs is celebrating its 140th birthday this year.