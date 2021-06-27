Heroes and Hot Rods aims to give back to veterans

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local event brought the community together this weekend to celebrate our nation’s freedom.

The Heroes and Hot Rods in the Ozarks joined others for an arts & crafts fair, classic car action and show, a K-9 demonstration and veterans celebration at the Holland Barn venue in Highfill.

Kaylee Holland is the vendor coordinator at the venue.

“We just want to give back to our community, we want to honor those who served our country, and we are super thankful for those who have served and are serving, and are deployed,” Holland said.

The event raised funds, brought awareness and recognized local veteran groups.

This weekend, they raised thousands of dollars for veterans in Northwest Arkansas.