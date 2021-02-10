HGTV’s ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ casting for Season 3 in Northwest Arkansas

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — HGTV’s ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ is currently casting for families in Northwest Arkansas to appear in the show’s third season.

According to a casting call shared by Downtown Bentonville Inc., ‘a major cable network dedicated to home renovation’ is looking for people who live in older homes with plans to renovate the kitchen or other rooms.

To be eligible, you must currently own a home within a 30-minute drive from the ‘Bentonville, AR area,’ and have an existing renovation budget of over $100,000.

Applicants from Fayetteville will not be considered due to the permitting process, according to the application.

Renovations will take place between March 10 and November 10, according to the application, and families will have to move out for 5-7 weeks during the process.

The series is hosted by Bentonville couple Dave and Jenny Marrs.

To apply, visit https://www.squeakywheelcasting.com/apply, or email renovationcasting@rivr.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers