HGTV’s ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ casting for Season 3 in Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — HGTV’s ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ is currently casting for families in Northwest Arkansas to appear in the show’s third season.

According to a casting call shared by Downtown Bentonville Inc., ‘a major cable network dedicated to home renovation’ is looking for people who live in older homes with plans to renovate the kitchen or other rooms.

To be eligible, you must currently own a home within a 30-minute drive from the ‘Bentonville, AR area,’ and have an existing renovation budget of over $100,000.

Applicants from Fayetteville will not be considered due to the permitting process, according to the application.

Renovations will take place between March 10 and November 10, according to the application, and families will have to move out for 5-7 weeks during the process.

The series is hosted by Bentonville couple Dave and Jenny Marrs.

To apply, visit https://www.squeakywheelcasting.com/apply, or email renovationcasting@rivr.com.