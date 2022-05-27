BEAVER LAKE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Beaver Lake division of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced some swim beaches of Beaver Lake will be closed Memorial Day weekend due to high E. coli levels and flooded areas.

Those closed due to high E. coli levels are:

Dam Site Lake Campground

Dam Site Lake Day Use Area

Those closed due to flooding and debris are:

Lost Bridge South

Horseshoe Bend Day Use Area

Hickory Creek

War Eagle

Horseshoe Bend swim beach is open only for registered guests of the campground. These swim areas will re-open after USACE receives follow on testing that shows the water is safe and water levels have receded enough to allow for the cleaning of debris from the beach areas.

For more information, please contact the Beaver Lake Project Office at 479-636-1210.