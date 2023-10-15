HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Highfill is suing the Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA), according to court documents.

The lawsuit claims a new state law that’s allowing the airport to separate from Highfill is unconstitutional.

It also says it doesn’t allow XNA to break pre-existing contracts with the city including the one that requires the airport to pay a two-percent sales tax to Highfill which is used to fund bond payments.

In a response on Friday, the Airport Authority wrote in part: “The Authority believes Highfill’s lawsuit is without merit and looks forward to defending the Act and the vision of those regional leaders who conceived XNA to benefit the entire region, not just one small town with an official

population of 1,587.”

KNWA/FOX24 has reached out to Highfill Mayor Chris Holland for comment and has not yet heard back.

