ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Wednesday there will be a full road closure of Highway 187 across Beaver Dam starting March 8.

USACE says the closure is so crews can remove equipment used to perform routine maintenance on the dam. The closure will last through April 5.

The Dam Site Peninsula Park, better known as the Dam Site cutoff wall, will also close until work is complete.

Officials say traffic barricades and signage will be present to assist with the flow of traffic, but motorists should plan for additional travel time. Highway 62 can be used as an alternate route through the area.

The closure is being coordinated with local emergency management officials and law enforcement agencies.

For more information, contact the Beaver Lake Project Office at 479-636-1210.