ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Highway 187 across Beaver Dam will undergo a full road closure for a temporary period of time to remove equipment used for maintenance.

According to a release, the closure will run from Nov. 7-18. The Dam Site Peninsula Park, also known as the Dam Site cutoff wall, will close as well until the work is complete.

Traffic barricades and signage will be present to assist with the flow of traffic, but officials say motorists should plan for additional travel time. Highway 62 can be used as an alternate route through the area.

The closure is being coordinated with local emergency management officials and law enforcement agencies.

For more information contact the Beaver Lake Project Office at 479-636-1210.

Recreation information can be found online at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacelittlerock.