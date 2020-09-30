Highway 59 expansion north of Gravette put on hold

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Plans for the Highway 59 expansion have been changed.

The original plan was to expand two sections of Highway 59, one south of Gravette and one north of Gravette.

After public input, the widening north of Gravette has been stopped.

Paul Linscott with the Old Spanish Treasure Cave said this change will help preserve the area.

“It is pretty devastating to the cave system because there are water passages and stuff underneath that and that is kinda the lifeline of the cave,” Linscott says.

Randy Ort with the Arkansas Department of Transportation says the department will look at other options for expansion in the future.