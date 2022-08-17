LITTLE FLOCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The accident has since been cleared.

LITTLE FLOCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Wednesday morning accident on Highway 72 at Little Flock is impacting both lanes and causing a severe traffic delay.

According to ARDOT, the accident occurred at mile marker 1.8 just east of Interstate 49 near Price Coffee Road and Rocky Ridge Trail. The iDrive Arkansas map shows traffic being backed up to Pea Ridge.

No injuries are reported at this time and crews are working to clear the scene.

Drivers should use caution when embarking on their morning commute.