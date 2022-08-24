BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Secretary of State and Arkansas native Hillary Clinton will speak at Crystal Bridges in November.

As part of the “We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy” series, Clinton will join many others speaking this fall. Condoleezza Rice will speak on October 18 and acclaimed musician Yo-Yo Ma will speak on November 10 to name a few.

Clinton joins Dr. Angie Maxwell, director of the Diane Blair Center of Southern Politics and Society at the University of Arkansas, in a conversation about how our nation’s founding documents continue to shape our lives, with a special focus on Arkansas and the South.

Ticketed public talks are $12 for members and $15 for the general public. Tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24 on the museum’s website.

For a complete schedule and more information on the series, visit Crystal Bridges’ website here.