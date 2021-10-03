Historic Union Grove Baptist Church in Johnson County burns down

Northwest Arkansas News

Image courtesy of Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Johnson County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that the Union Grove Baptist Church on Highway 352 burned down.

Officials say the building is likely a total loss. The Sheriff’s department and multiple fire departments responded to the call.

One firefighter and one deputy were treated for smoke inhalation but no one else was seriously hurt in the blaze.

The church was founded in 1876 and the building that burned was built in the 1950’s.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police are investigating the fire, however they say it is not considered suspicious at this time.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
