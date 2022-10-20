ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area announced it will host a special event ideal for children this weekend on Oct. 22.

The “Living Forest” will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday. Guests should check in at the visitor center no later than 3 p.m. Guests will then receive an animal stamp and can participate in a variety of crafts and activities while waiting for the guided hike to begin.

According to a release, the hike will travel along the paved 0.25-mile Ozark Plateau Trail. Costumed volunteers, dressed as woodland animals, will meet hikers along the trail and share details about the animal they are portraying and its importance to the forest. Following the hike, participants can stop at the pavilion and enjoy apple cider and s’mores refreshments.

According to the release, the hike and activities should take no longer than 1.5 hours. Groups of no more than 15 will leave the visitor center approximately every 10 minutes. COVID-19 safety guidelines are in effect for guests and staff so space may be limited.

In the event of rain, activities will be moved indoors. The event is free and visitors are encouraged to wear costumes.

For more information, email Steve Chyrchel at steve.chyrchel@arkansas.gov or call 479-789-5000.