Holiday pop-up bar returning to Fayetteville for second season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Holidaze, a popular holiday pop-up bar created last year in Fayetteville, is returning for a second season in 2020 — this time at the Walton Arts Center on Dickson Street.

Created last year by Hannah Withers and Ben Gitchel of Maxine’s Tap Room and Leverett Lounge along with Richard Gathright, the pop-up event will feature 40 days of cocktail cheer, fun holiday décor in both indoor and outdoor spaces, and live entertainment — all while supporting area nonprofits and hospitality workers.

Courtesy: Walton Arts Center

From November 20 to December 31, Holidaze will take over Walton Arts Center’s Joy Pratt Markham Gallery, Sudduth Garden Room and the outdoor Bradberry Amphitheater and Rose Garden. The bar will offer both alcoholic and non-alcoholic holiday drinks.

It will be open from 5 p.m. until midnight nightly, except for Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Select nights will offer entertainment in the outdoor Bradberry Amphitheater and Rose Garden.

Dylan Earl will bring his holiday show on Tuesday, Dec. 1. KUAF Vinyl Hour will take over the stage on Sunday, Dec. 6. Elvis tribute artist Delvis will perform on Wednesday, Dec. 9, and on Friday, Dec. 18 there will be a Drag Time Christmas Story Hour.

On Tuesday, December 16, visitors can purchase an egg nog flight and vote for their favorite in the annual Nog Off Competition. Proceeds from the sale of the flights will go to the Fayetteville Independent Restaurant Alliance

A mailbox will also be available for the young (and young at heart) to make a personal request to Santa and drop it in the Letters to Santa mailbox.

Reservations at Holidaze are $15 for a two-hour period and can be made at www.waltonartscenter.org/holidaze. Reservations for Nov. 20-25 open at noon on Nov. 16. Reservations for the remainder of the nights open at 10 am on Monday, Nov. 23.

Proceeds from the event will support Walton Arts Center’s Ghost Light Recovery Fund, and the bar will provide “much-needed seasonal employment for hospitality workers who have been hit hard during the pandemic,” according to organizers on Monday.

Masks will be required for entry and when moving inside the venue, and party size is limited in accordance with state-mandated COVID-19 guidelines. Social distancing will also be in place, and drinks and merchandise will be available for cashless purchase only.

For more information on safety guidelines and event details, visit www.waltonartscenter.org/holidaze.