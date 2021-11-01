Holidaze returning to Fayetteville with 2 locations — naughty & nice

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The holidays are set to be twice as nice this year with the expansion of Holidaze to two locations in Fayetteville, according to organizers on Monday.

This year, the holiday-themed pop-up will feature a new 21-and-up-only location at 101 N. Block Avenue in the former Ozark Cleaners. Meanwhile, the Walton Arts Center will again host an indoor/outdoor Holidaze for all ages on Dickson Street.

“We love the fact that a pop-up changes location each time, but also have a crush on the space and staff of Walton Arts Center. We’re excited to see how much cheer and festivity we can host with two locations,” said Hannah Withers of Maxine’s Tap Room.

Each location will be a unique experience with different cocktail menus, and some of the most popular elements from last year are set to return to the Walton Arts Center, including the domes, fire pits, Letters to Santa, and the annual Nog-Off.

New this year will be a night for photos with Santa, and Elf’s Workshops where kids can make and take home crafts.

Events at the Block Street location will include a burlesque show and live music.

“It’s great to return to Walton Arts Center, but we are also excited to pop up in a brand-new location, on a street that is very dear to us. We’ve got programming, refreshments, and playlists for everyone on Santa’s list this year: whether they’ve been naughty or nice.”

Both Holidaze locations will open on Friday, November 19, and, along with open seating, both will offer to-go drinks in accordance with the city’s Outdoor Refreshment Area.

Holidaze at Walton Arts Center will be open 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. daily through December 23, closing only on November 25 for Thanksgiving Day. Proceeds at the event will support the WAC’s education programming, according to organizers.

Holidaze on Block will be open 5 p.m. until 2 a.m. daily through New Year’s Eve. Proceeds from the Block event will support Washington Country Children’s Safety Center, Fayetteville Independent Restaurant Alliance and NWA Equality.

The annual event was created by Withers and Ben Gitchel of Maxine’s Tap Room along with Richard Gathright and Cjay Crespo.