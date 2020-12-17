Holidaze temporarily closed due to positive COVID-19 tests among staff

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville’s favorite holiday pop-up bar is temporarily closed due to positive COVID-19 tests on staff, according to the Walton Arts Center on Wednesday.

Holidaze will be closed through Saturday, December 19. According to the Walton Arts Center, staff will be tested and isolating before reopening on Sunday, December 20.

Organizers say they’ve created some special time slots and days to accommodate people with reservations during the closure.

If you would like to reschedule, contact tickets@waltonartscenter.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers