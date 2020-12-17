Holidaze temporarily closed due to positive COVID-19 tests among staff

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville’s favorite holiday pop-up bar is temporarily closed due to positive COVID-19 tests on staff, according to the Walton Arts Center on Wednesday.

Holidaze will be closed through Saturday, December 19. According to the Walton Arts Center, staff will be tested and isolating before reopening on Sunday, December 20.

Out of an abundance of caution, Holidaze will be temporarily closed Wednesday, Dec. 16, through Saturday, Dec. 19, due to positive COVID-19 tests on staff. Those with reservations are being notified. pic.twitter.com/oIfrAL0Ats — Walton Arts Center (@walton_arts) December 16, 2020

Organizers say they’ve created some special time slots and days to accommodate people with reservations during the closure.

If you would like to reschedule, contact tickets@waltonartscenter.org.