Hollywood actor spotted in downtown Springdale filming movie

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lights, camera, action! Hollywood actor Martin Lawrence famous for “Bad Boys” and “Blue Streak” was spotted in downtown Springdale Monday filming a movie.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to the Downtown Springdale Alliance for information about the film.

They were able to confirm a movie was being shot on Emma Avenue in front of Mr. Taco Loco Monday but were not able to give any more detail.

Lawrence was seen in a tan suit getting in and out of a tan Ford Crown Victoria.

While recording a scene, someone on set could be heard yelling, “earplugs in, cover your ears” followed by two loud bangs.

Lawrence is an actor and writer, known for “Martin” (1992), “Bad Boys” (1995), “Bad Boys II” (2003), “Big Mamma’s House” (2000), among several other big-screen films.

According to IMDb, Bad Boys 4 is in pre-production. The movie features actors Will Smith, Lex Elle, Derrick Gilbert, Ryan Castle, and Lawrence. IMDb says Bad Boys 4 plot is unknown but did say it’s the fourth installment of the ‘Bad Boys’ film series. KNWA/FOX24 would not able to confirm if the filming in Springdale was related to the ‘Bad Boys’ film series.

Happening this week, the 7th annual Bentonville Film Festival kicked off Monday bringing cinema lovers to Northwest Arkansas.

The festival is all about celebrating diverse and unique voices and stories. Folks can expect to see a lineup that amplifies inclusion on screen and behind the camera.

This year it will be structured as a hybrid affair with virtual and in-person events because of the pandemic. Organizers tell us they are expecting a lot of folks to come out.

Director of Programming, Ashley Edwards tells KNWA/FOX24 there will be capacity limits for indoor events, masks, and social distancing will be encouraged and are highly recommended. They are also partnering with Walmart to host a pop-up vaccination clinic during the festival.

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 as we continue to learn more.