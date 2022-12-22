ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Road crews for the Arkansas Department of Transportation started in Central Arkansas and then moved towards the Northwest corner of the state.

Dave Parker with ARDOT said the road crews are waiting for rain to move out Thursday morning before putting down heavier amounts of salt brine, after pretreating the last couple of days. He said they’ll treat bridges and overpasses more intensely since elevated surfaces freeze first.

Later Thursday, Parker said ARDOT’s plan is to move in with straight rock salt. He said it is a more aggressive way to treat roads.

Road crews in Benton County have been pretreating roads since Tuesday.

Melody Kwok with Benton County said they treated roadways with a salt brine mixture and bridges with magnesium chloride. Magnesium chloride melts ice more quickly and creates a hard surface when binding with salt or dirt particles.

Kwok said Benton County crews started treating outer roads first, then moved onto the busier streets. She said they’ll continue to hit the roads again when needed.

“Roads to watch out for are definitely all of our bridges and our intersections. Those are going to be the spots that when drivers go over it with the snow, it’s going to get packed out and then it’s going to turn into ice. We’re going to get out there, we’re going to plow as much as we can, but when our dirt roads turn to ice, if you try to scrape it off, you’re going to scrape off the road,” said Kwok.

Kwok said by spreading the salt brine and magnesium chloride days in advance, it’ll dry up and have less washout.

She said Benton County dispatchers are ready for the influx of calls from drivers that are stuck on the roads.

If you find yourself in that situation, Kwok advises you to stay in your car instead of walking on the side of the road, making it easier for responders to find and you aren’t risking getting hypothermia or hit by another driver.