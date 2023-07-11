HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After the Huntsville City Council approved Monday night, the plans to fill the two vacant school resource officer positions with city police continue.

The district covers a lot of ground in Madison County. For example, school board member Bobby Ray Gulldge lives about 45 minutes outside Huntsville, similar to many students who attend St. Paul Elementary and St. Paul High School.

Gulledge said one of the SROs will be positioned in Huntsville and the other will serve the district’s schools in St. Paul. He said it’s a relief to see the city council, Huntsville Police, and school board members back this idea.

Without an officer in both areas, he worries it would take too long for SROs to respond to an emergency.

Gulledge said he isn’t sure how it’ll work for the Huntsville officer since they’ll be out of city limits when serving as SRO in St. Paul, but said even just an officer’s presence is enough to deter trouble.

“It doesn’t have to be dark to see the trouble walking the streets,” said Gulledge. “It doesn’t take nighttime to bring tragedy.”

In previous years, when Madison County Sheriff’s deputies filled the SRO roles, Gulledge said they were oftentimes pulled out of the St. Paul campus to respond to calls around the county. Gulledge said he’s glad the SROs will now come from a department with more manpower to keep them there at all hours of the school day.

He said he has full confidence the Huntsville Police Department to fill the positions by the time school starts next month.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to the Huntsville Police Chief, but he was unavailable for an interview.

Huntsville School District Superintendent, Jonathan Warren, sent KNWA/FOX24 this statement:

“We look forward to a partnership with the city and the police department. We are grateful for their commitment to the school and the students of Huntsville.” Jonathan Warren, Huntsville School District Superintendent

Gulledge said the district will continue funding the majority of the SRO cost.