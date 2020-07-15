How to apply for rental assistance in Washington County

RICHMOND, CA – JUNE 15: A “for rent” sign is posted in front of a house on June 15, 2012 in Richmond, California. According to a report by Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies, the tepid real estate market could see a turnaround with the price of rental properties surging and vacancies dropping from 10.6 percent in 2009 to 9.5 percent last year, the lowest level since 2002. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Facing eviction or late on a rent payment?

The Economic Opportunity Agency is providing rental assistance for eligible applicants in Washington County who have an eviction notice or late-rent notice from their landlord or property manager.

According to a release from the nonprofit on Wednesday, the program allows a one-time payment of up to $1000 toward rent or late fees to prevent homelessness. The money must be paid directly to the landlord and must enable the resident to remain housed.

To be eligible, your household income must be at or below 125 percent of the Federal Poverty Level:

Applicants must provide proof of income for the previous month for anyone in the household 18 years or older.

If you’re in a zero-income household, you must provide proof of how bills were paid in the previous month and two statements from individuals who can “document and verify how living expenses were paid.”

The program is funded by the Community Services Block Grant and is “designed to address a persistent community need, especially for individuals and families financially impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

The agency says it will run until funding is depleted.

You can learn more about the required documentation and how to apply by clicking here.