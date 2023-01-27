ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2023 tax season is underway and the CARE Community Center offers free help for those in Northwest Arkansas.

At the nonprofit’s tax centers across NWA, IRS-certified volunteers will help you prepare your taxes and get them filed.

The CARE Community Center’s Executive Director, Kimberly Porter, said on average people spend $250 using a tax service, so she said they’re happy to save people money and answer all their tax-related questions.

“Making sure that you get everything that you are supposed to get in that tax return can mean the difference when paying your bills. We had one family that had enough in their refunds, from having returns amended that were not done correctly, that could use that money for a down payment on a home,” said Porter.

She said they focus on those making $68,000 or less each year, but anyone is eligible for their services. Just be sure to make an appointment, and bring your social security card, and all income and expense documents along with you.

Here is a full list of what you’ll need to file taxes at one of the tax centers.

CARE Community Tax Centers are located in Rogers, Siloam Springs, Fayetteville, and Springdale. There is also a mobile app where you can get the same services from home.

If you have questions or looking to become a volunteer yourself, you can call 479-246-0104 or email taxcenter@carecc.org.