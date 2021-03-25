How you can help Keep Arkansas Beautiful

Northwest Arkansas News

The Great American Cleanup and the Great Arkansas Cleanup

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/ KFTA) —Spring is here in The Natural State, and as we are all taking advantage of warm weather and fun outdoor activities, Keep Arkansas Beautiful wants to invite you to join its annual spring cleanup event, the Keep America Beautiful™ Great American
Cleanup®.

Robyn Taylor, Volunteer Program Manager at Keep Arkansas Beautiful, joined Fox 24 Morning News to share more about these statewide beautification efforts and how we all can get involved in cleanups near us.

Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup takes place each spring from March through May and is the nation’s largest community improvement effort. Thousands of Arkansas volunteers clean up and beautify their communities before the tourism and vacation seasons begin.

The Great Arkansas Cleanup takes place each fall from September through October. Thousands of Arkansans remove tons of trash from our state’s roadways, shorelines, parks, and public areas during this statewide community improvement campaign.

If you have questions about a Great American Cleanup or Great Arkansas Cleanup event in your community, please email Keep Arkansas Beautiful at: keeparbeautiful@arkansas.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers