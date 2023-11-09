ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP announced on Thursday that Hozier will be making a stop in Northwest Arkansas for his “Unearth Tour” with special guest Allison Russell on Friday, April 26, 2024, according to a press release.

Tickets will go on sale on November 17 and prices will be announced at the same time.

Tickets can be purchased at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600, or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.