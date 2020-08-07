Homeland Security task force arrests 29, seizes weapons, cash, narcotics in a multi-day operation in NWA

NEW ORLEANS (KNWA/KFTA) — A Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) task force busted a major drug trafficking ring in Northwest Arkansas following Operation Edged Spear Aug. 4-6.

The operation, lead by HSI New Orleans’s High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) task force, ended in 29 federal and state arrests, the seizure of multiple firearms, cash, and controlled substances including fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, and other opioids, according to a press release.

The successful outcome of this multi-year investigation clearly demonstrates the importance of HSI partnering with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. Working together, we can have a much larger impact on public safety. The dedication and commitment of our special agents and law enforcement partners sends a clear message that the infiltration of drugs and criminal activities into our communities will not be tolerated. HSI New Orleans acting Special Agent in Charge Gilbert Trill

The release said special agents and task force officers assigned to the HSI Fayetteville HIDTA task force have been investigating drug and weapons trafficking, and money laundering activities in Northwest Arkansas since 2017.

The people arrested during Edged Spear will be prosecuted in the Western District of Arkansas for possession and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, according to the report.

As stated when running for Sheriff of Carroll County, I will uphold the law and keep the peace. In doing so, one of my primary concerns was the rampant illegal drugs throughout this county. I have taken every opportunity to work with our law enforcement partners within and outside our county borders. I am extremely proud of my deputies and every police officer that has worked tirelessly over the past year to bring this operation to fruition. Together, we are making a difference for the citizens of Carroll County. No longer will drug users and dealers see Carroll County as a safe haven. We know who you are, and we are coming for you. Carroll County Sherriff Jim Ross

This was an HSI-led investigation with the assistance of HSI HIDTA task force officers with the Eureka Springs Police Department, the Berryville Police Department, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.