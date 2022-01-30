ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People gathered to learn more about human trafficking awareness Saturday at Rogers Christian Church.

The Hub of Hope hosted the training and topics ranged from the definition of human trafficking to the response of human trafficking in Northwest Arkansas.

Hub of Hope Executive Director Jennifer Sorey said that the training is a way to get the community involved and help people recognize how they can help.

“Community members are coming today and we will discuss really some basic human trafficking 101, but we dive a little bit deeper into some conversation today that you don’t necessarily get when you’re just doing this for an hour, so today is a training to learn more about human trafficking and what the community can do,” she said.

Sorey says that if you suspect human trafficking is taking place near you, call the Hub of Hope hotline at 1-405-582-0759.