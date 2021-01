FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In this week's 'You Ask, We Answer' report, KNWA's Katelynn Zoellner looked into what's being built on a piece of property in southeast Fayetteville.

Jonathan Curth, Development Services Manager for the City of Fayetteville, said Kum & Go is building a gas station on the property. He said construction started a couple months ago.